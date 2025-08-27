President Lee Jae Myung concluded his trip to the United States on a high note, with a stop in Philadelphia to highlight South Korea's push for bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding.

Before embarking on his flight back to South Korea, Lee went to the Hanwha Philly Shipyard on Tuesday to attend a christening of the "State of Maine," an 8,487-ton national security multipurpose vessel built for the US Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration. It was the first such ceremony since South Korea-based shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean and defense equipment manufacturing affiliate Hanwha Systems jointly acquired the shipyard for $100 million in December.

According to the presidential office, the State of Maine is the third vessel built out of five ordered by the US Maritime Administration.

Lee hailed Tuesday's ceremony as a moment to take the two countries' alliance to the next level.

"Now, through the Philly Shipyard, the 72-year-old alliance between South Korea and the US will open the doors to a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance that brings together the alliance in terms of security, economic, and technology," Lee said.

South Korea and the US allied shortly after the armistice of the Korean War in 1953, and vessels built at the over 200-year-old Philly Shipyard helped Korea during the war.

"The Koreans saved by those ships later built a shipbuilding powerhouse in South Korea," Lee said.

Now is the time for South Korea's shipbuilding industry to help revive the US shipbuilding industry, which will create a win-win outcome for both, Lee said.

"As the president of an ally, I am deeply pleased," he said.

South Korea's so-called "Make America's Shipbuilding Great Again Project" proposal — which contributed to the success of the recent tariff negotiations — is "a grand vision to revive a lost dream."

During Monday's high-stakes summit between Lee and US President Donald Trump, Trump said he was considering placing US ship orders to South Korea. He saw South Korean investment in US shipyards as a way for the US to "go back into the shipbuilding business again."

Trump, in a Cabinet meeting, stressed that both sides would maintain the deal reached in late July, which lowered the degree of a proposed tariff hike on many South Korean goods in return for South Korea's $350 billion investment in US projects — including a $150 billion investments for shipbuilding cooperation — and the purchase of $100 billion worth of liquefied natural gas.

At a business roundtable Monday in Washington, the Federation of Korean Industries Chair Ryu Jin announced on behalf of Korean companies an additional combined $150 billion direct investment in the US, separate from the July trade deal.

Before Lee visited the Philly Shipyard, he went to Arlington National Cemetery on the outskirts of Washington for a flower laying ceremony to pay respect to some 215,000 fallen heroes of the Korean War.

In Philadelphia, Lee went to the Philip Jaisohn Memorial House to honor the Korean-American independence fighter Seo Jae-pil. Lee was the first South Korean president to visit there in 26 years.

Lee is expected to arrive in South Korea on Thursday morning, ending his six-day presidential trip, which included his first visits to Tokyo and Washington since his inauguration in June.