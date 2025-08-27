Police raided the National Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday over allegations of a lawmaker's illegal stock trading under a borrowed name.

The raid on the secretariat's office inside the National Assembly compound came as police are investigating allegations Rep. Lee Choon-suak, formerly of the ruling Democratic Party, traded in stocks using the name of his aide, surnamed Cha.

The four-term lawmaker is accused of violating laws on real name financial transactions and conflict of interest prevention.

He left the party earlier this month after a press photo captured him checking and trading stocks on a cellphone under the aide's name. (Yonhap)