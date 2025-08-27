Rowoon, formerly of SF9, will begin serving his military duty on Oct. 27, said agency FNC Entertainment on Tuesday.

He was initially slated to enlist in July, but was told to undergo reexamination. As per his appeal, he received one earlier this month and was cleared for active duty, the management company added.

Rowoon debuted in 2016 as one of SF9's nine members and branched into acting the following year. In 2023, he left the team to focus on acting and is set to play the male lead in “The Murky Stream.” The nine-part series set in the Joseon era (1392-1910) is the first Korean period drama to air on Disney+, and airs next month.