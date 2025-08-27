Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway west of Seoul, will operate a dedicated immigration lane for foreign businesspeople recommended by domestic business associations starting next week, the airport operator said Wednesday.

The measure, to take effect Sunday, is a follow-up on a proposal raised in a meeting between President Lee Jae Myung and heads of major business associations in June, according to the Incheon International Airport Corp.

For the measure, the government has worked with related agencies and leading business groups, including foreign business chambers, to allow foreign businesspeople recommended by Korean economic associations to use a separate fast-track lane for quicker entry.

Currently, Korean nationals using automated immigration kiosks spend about two minutes on average at entry, while foreign nationals relying on in-person counters wait between 24 and 35 minutes.

The system will be tested at Incheon International Airport through December before being possibly introduced to other airports.

The government is also reviewing a plan to allow foreign travelers access to automated immigration kiosks currently in use for South Korean nationals, according to IIAC.

"With this new policy, foreign business travelers will find Incheon International Airport more convenient to use," said Lee Hak-jae, IIAC president and chief executive officer . "We will continue to support government initiatives and improve passenger services." (Yonhap)