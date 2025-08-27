North Korea on Wednesday denounced President Lee Jae Myung for being delusional about denuclearization of the North, stressing that the country will never give up nuclear weapons.

The North's criticism came after Lee said during a speech in Washington that he and US President Donald Trump had agreed during their summit Monday to work closely to "establish peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula."

The Korean Central News Agency denounced South Korea for harboring a "vain" hope for North Korea's denuclearization, calling it a "futile delusion." (Yonhap)