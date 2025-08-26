South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee met with Luke Pollard, Britain's Armed Forces Minister, in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen security and defense industry cooperation between the two countries, the defense ministry said.

Lee expressed gratitude for Britain's contribution to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, citing its deployment of a large contingent of troops during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Pollard reaffirmed Britain's support for South Korea's policy toward North Korea, including efforts to achieve peace on the peninsula and denuclearization.

He expressed hope to further bolster bilateral ties through high-level consultations, expanding joint training exercises and enhancing defense exchanges.

The officials also discussed pursuing mutually beneficial initiatives, including joint defense exports, to further advance bilateral cooperation.

The two countries are in talks to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defense cooperation aimed at establishing stronger institutional framework and broadening areas of collaboration.