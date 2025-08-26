President Lee Jae Myung’s wife Kim Hea Kyung visited a dementia-specialized welfare center located in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday.

The presidential couple began their official schedule Sunday, when they met the local Korean community at a local hotel in Washington. Kim then had a solo engagement with her visit to Insight Memory Care Center — the only nonprofit welfare facility in Washington and the nearby area that provides services for individuals with dementia — the next day.

According to deputy presidential spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong, the first lady observed and participated in therapeutic activities ranging from a ball toss game to a music listening session, hoping for healthy and peaceful days for the patients.

While addressing that many Koreans also suffer from dementia, Kim said she would work to apply the insights that she learned from the American welfare center and improve dementia care in South Korea.

The first lady expressed respect toward the care workers who have devoted themselves to patients and hoped that the exemplary practices of the Insight Memory Care Center would be adopted in other parts of the United States.

Earlier in the day, Kim visited the Library of Congress in Washington to watch South Korea-related collections — the oldest surviving design of the Taegeukgi, South Korea’s national flag, Joseon’s movable metal type and “Donggugisanggukjip,” a historical Korean anthology that contains early references to the origins of kimchi — and encourage Korean American staff.

The Library of Congress is the national library of the United States and stores the world’s largest collection of books and archival materials. Some 10 Korean Americans work at the library.

The first lady was quoted by the deputy presidential spokesperson as saying that the government should continue its effort to allow Korean American employees to work with pride.

“It was mentioned that the Library of Congress has a strong interest in cooperating with South Korea. The government will provide full support to ensure the meaningful expansion of South Korea-related archives,” Kim said.