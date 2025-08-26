American rapper Travis Scott to hold first concert in Korea on Oct. 25 at Goyang Sports Complex

Come the cooler season, concertgoers can look forward to a wave of international pop stars hitting the stage in Korea.

Danish singer-songwriter Christopher, known to his fans here for his mega-hit "Bad," will perform at the KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, on Sept. 6.

The singer most recently performed in Seoul in August last year at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.

Christopher has long shown a love for Korea, first winning over audiences at the 2017 Seoul Jazz Festival and holding his first solo concert in Korea in 2019. He returned to Korea after the COVID-19 pandemic, performing at the Seoul Jazz Festival in 2023. The music video for his single "Real Life," released in 2019, also features scenes from his concert in Korea and Korean landscapes, including nighttime views of Gwanghwamun and Gangnam.

Legendary British rock band Oasis will perform at Goyang Sports Complex, just an hour's drive northwest of central Seoul, on Oct. 21.

The concert is part of the Oasis Live '25 world tour and marks the band's first live performance here since splitting up in 2009. The band previously performed in Korea in 2006 and 2009.

American rapper Travis Scott will have his first gig in South Korea on Oct. 25, also at Goyang Sports Complex. Known for his energetic performances, genre-blending music and hit songs like "Sicko Mode" and "Goosebumps," his concert is restricted to those born before Oct. 25, 2006, according to Live Nation Korea, the concert organizer.

This winter, Doja Cat is coming to town to heat things up.

Known for her Grammy-winning "Kiss Me More" and "Say So," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the singer-songwriter will hold her first solo concert in Korea on Dec. 13 at Hall 10 of Kintex Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The concert is open only to those aged 19 and older.