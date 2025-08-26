After US President Donald Trump showed interest in the pen used by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during their summit at the White House on Monday, shares of Korean pen-makers surged Tuesday. The pen was reportedly made by local brand Zenyle.

Following news over the summit, shares of Monami, the nation’s largest maker of pens, jumped as much as 22 percent in midday trading in Seoul on Tuesday.

After Lee signed a guest book with his pen at the White House during their bilateral summit, Trump pointed at the pen and said, “Is that your pen?” When Lee answered that it was, Trump showed interest, asking, “Are you going to take it back?"

Lee smiled and gestured with both hands, indicating he would like to give it to his counterpart as a gift. The South Korean president added, “It will be useful for the president’s complicated signatures.”

The pen, engraved with Korea’s taegeuk symbol and a bonghwang, or feng huang, a mythological bird that symbolizes the South Korean presidency, was presented to Trump on the spot.

Trump commented that he liked the thickness of the pen. He then said he would not use it, but keep it as a treasured gift, and that he also wanted to present gifts to the Korean delegation.

The JoongAng Ilbo reported the pen was made by Zenyle, a local fountain pen company. The firm is known for handcrafting pens with such materials as rosewood and olive wood.