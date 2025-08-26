Coex said Tuesday it is hosting Automation World 2025, a smart factory trade show, from Tuesday through Friday at the World Trade Center Binh Duong New City in Vietnam.

Held for the second consecutive year, the exhibition features 101 companies and 208 booths, showcasing the latest smart factory solutions and factory automation equipment tailored to Vietnam's rapidly growing manufacturing industry.

The exhibition presents a range of technologies, including industrial robots, control systems such as programmable logic controllers and human-machine interfaces, smart sensors, data analytics solutions, logistics automation systems and machine vision.

Participating companies seek opportunities for technology exchange and business partnerships with their Vietnamese counterparts.

“Automation World Vietnam is a platform for sharing trends in the smart factory and automation industries and expanding business networks,” a Coex official said. “The exhibition will serve as an opportunity to strengthen innovation and cooperation between the manufacturing industries of Korea and Vietnam.”