SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has deployed its Content Enhancement Tool, which significantly improves how images of hotels and other holiday properties are processed and presented on the platform. Whether browsing a boutique hotel in Bangkok or a beachfront villa in Bali, travelers now enjoy higher-quality images, faster loading speeds, and more relevant results.

With over 6 million accommodation options available on Agoda and over 450 million property images, Agoda aimed to enhance the quality of content featured on its listings to provide consumers with an even better experience when selecting their dream accommodation.

Agoda's Content Enrichment Tool, utilizing Machine Learning (ML) and AI technologies, automatically enhances millions of images on the platform. The tool identifies low-resolution images and enhances their resolution, removes duplicates, improves the tags added to images, and ranks them based on clarity and relevance, all while maintaining the authenticity of each photo and accurately representing the property.

Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda, shared, "A good picture can say more than a thousand words. Photos are essential to building trust when booking travel. With millions of images from different sources, we built a smart tool to classify, rank, and deliver the most relevant visuals, fast and at scale. This gives travelers a clearer, more informative, and true-to-life view of where they might stay, helping them book with confidence."

Early results show positive outcomes: Travelers view more photos within the galleries, spend more time browsing listings, and are more likely to check room details after interacting with upgraded visuals. "This is about giving users additional confidence," Zalzberg added. "When you know what to expect, you book with more peace of mind and less hesitation."

Travelers can explore Agoda's offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all on the Agoda platform. Visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.