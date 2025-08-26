“Golden,” from the soundtrack of Netflix animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” cinched the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 again, according to the chart preview published Monday in the US.

The single, sung by Huntrix, rose back up to the highest rung it claimed two weeks ago, after sitting at No. 2 the previous week. It will stay on the main songs chart for a ninth week.

“'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes first soundtrack with four simultaneous Hot 100 top 10s” in the chart’s 67-year history, wrote Billboard magazine, adding that it is also the first soundtrack with four Hot 100 top 10s at all in nearly 30 years.

Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” stayed at No.4, and “Soda Pop” jumped up to No. 5; “How It’s Done” climbed up to No. 10.