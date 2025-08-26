BTS added another song to its list of songs with 1 billion plays on Spotify, as its 2018 single “Fake Love” reached the milestone, label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.

It is the band’s fifth song to achieve the feat following “Dynamite,” “My Universe,” “Butter” and “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey).”

“Fake Love” fronted the group's third album, “Love Yourself: Tear,” which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1, a first-ever for a K-pop artist. The emo hip-hop tune entered the Hot 100 at No. 10 and UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 42.

Jungkook, meanwhile, hit the 1 billion mark as a solo singer for the fourth time, with “3D (feat. Jack Harlow).” The single joins “Seven (feat. Latto),” “Standing Next to You” and Charlie Puth collaboration “Left and Right.”

“3D” dropped in 2023 and ranked No. 5 on both Billboard’s Hot 100 and UK’s Official Singles Top 100.