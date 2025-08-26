The fourth studio album from Stray Kids sold more than 2 million copies on its day of release, label JYP Entertainment said Monday, citing a local tally.

The LP “Karma” generated over 18 million streams on Spotify in one day, setting a record for a K-pop group this year and one for the group. The main track “Ceremony” debuted on its Daily Top Songs Chart Global at No. 27 while the music video logged 20 million views on YouTube.

A pop-up store is running in Seoul until Sept. 3 to celebrate the album's release. The group also teamed up with Spotify and to hold pop-up events in Seoul and Jakarta, Indonesia, as well as one in Tokyo through Wednesday.