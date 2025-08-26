Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team investigating suspicions surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee said Tuesday it has summoned Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition People Power Party as a suspect for questioning this week about bribery allegations.

Responding to the team's announcement, Kweon said on Facebook that he will appear at the special counsel office at 10 a.m. Wednesday. "I'm innocent of all charges raised by the special counsel side. That's why I'm confident," he said, accusing the special counsel team of colluding with some media outlets and continuing political maneuvering.

Kweon is suspected of receiving 100 million won ($72,000) in illegal political funds from a former official of the Unification Church, surnamed Yun, between 2021 and 2024 while being asked to support church events.

The special counsel team is also investigating an allegation that Kweon received a shopping bag containing cash from Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja. In addition, the team is looking into suspicions that Yun and a shaman close to Kim recruited a large number of Unification Church members to support Kweon in the PPP leadership election held in March 2023.

Kweon, a five-term lawmaker, served as the PPP's floor leader from December 2024 to June this year.

The special counsel team raided Kweon's residence and offices last week. It also attempted to secure the PPP membership list but failed to do so due to the party's resistance. (Yonhap)