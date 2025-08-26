Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Tuesday there was "meaningful progress" in this week's summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump.

Kim made the remark during a Cabinet meeting hours after Lee and Trump held their first summit in Washington and discussed their shared desire for diplomacy with North Korea.

"There was meaningful progress," the prime minister said. "The two leaders agreed to jointly respond to the rapid changes in the international order and strengthen practical cooperation by expanding the South Korea-US alliance beyond the military to the economic sphere, including shipbuilding and manufacturing.

"In particular, they agreed to work together for the establishment of peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula," he added.

Kim instructed the foreign ministry and other relevant ministries to take thorough follow-up measures. (Yonhap)