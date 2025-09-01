진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Seoul approves LG plan to open first company-run graduate school

기사 요약: 교육부가 국내 최초로 LG AI 대학원에 사내 대학원 공식 인가를 내주며, 미래 핵심 산업인 인공지능 분야 인재 확보와 역량 강화를 본격적으로 추진한다.

[1] South Korea will see its first-ever corporate-run graduate school this fall, as the Education Ministry announced Sunday that it has approved LG’s application to establish the LG AI Graduate School, set to officially open on Sept. 30.

corporate-run: 기업이 운영하는

set to: ~할 예정인

[2] The school will be operated by LG’s Management Development Institute AI Research Center in Magok-dong, western Seoul. It will begin recruiting 30 master’s students in artificial intelligence this month and start classes in March next year.

operate: 작동하다

recruit: 모집하다

[3] Once enrolled, students will pursue coursework equivalent to that of a traditional graduate program and will be granted accredited degrees recognized as equal to those from conventional universities.

pursue: 추구하다

accredited: 승인된

conventional: 평범한

[4] Prior to the Education Ministry's approval, companies had only been able to run in-house colleges offering education equivalent to undergraduate-level programs, with degrees validated by the ministry.

in-house: 내부의

validate: 입증하다

