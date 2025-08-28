진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

'Every parent needs a daughter': Why Korean parents are falling for girls

기사 요약: 아들 선호 시대가 저물고, 한국 사회에서는 예비 부모들의 뚜렷한 딸 선호 현상이 나타나고 있다. 그 이유와 사회적 배경을 짚어본다.

[1] A Gallup International survey of 44,783 adults in 44 countries, conducted between October last year and February this year, asked, “If you could have only one child, would you want a son, a daughter, or does the gender not matter?”

conduct: 하다

gender: 성별

matter: 중요하다, 문제되다

[2] Twenty-eight percent of 1,534 Korean respondents answered that they would prefer a daughter. Barely half of that, at 15 percent, would prefer a boy, while 56 percent said gender is irrelevant. This placed Korea at the top in terms of daughter preference, ahead of Japan, Spain and the Philippines, which all tied at 26 percent.

barely: 간신히

irrelevant: 무관한

[3] Gender preference in Korea has completely reversed in just three decades. In the same survey in 1992, 58 percent of Koreans said they preferred a son, while only 10 percent wanted a daughter.

reverse: 뒤바꾸다

decade: 10년

[4] Local polls likewise show an increasing favor for daughters. A Korea Research survey released in June last year found that 62 percent of 1,000 adults nationwide agreed that “every family should have at least one daughter,” while only 36 percent expressed the same about sons.

likewise: 비슷하게

at least: 최소한

