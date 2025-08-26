Seoul has been ranked the world’s second most competitive city in artificial intelligence, according to the “2025 Global AI Cities Index” by Counterpoint Research. The city scored

82 points, just behind Singapore’s 84.

The report credits South Korean firms like SK Telecom and Naver for driving innovation in AI services, especially in health care and education. Other top-ranked cities include Singapore (No. 1), Beijing (No. 3) and Dubai (No. 4).

The ranking evaluated 5,000 global initiatives, communication infrastructure, university research and startup ecosystems.

Globally, Microsoft was named the most active AI vendor, with expanded datacenter infrastructure and training programs.

Google and Amazon were recognized for their influence in cloud and software, while Nvidia stood out in supercomputing, launching a new facility in Copenhagen and collaborating with tech firms in Dubai and Milan.