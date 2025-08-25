After three years at the helm, KNSO’s artistic director bows out with Mussorgsky’s 'Pictures at an Exhibition' and Brahms violin concerto

The Korean National Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Artistic Director David Reiland, will present a concert featuring Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” and Brahms Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77.

Taking place Sept. 5 at the Seoul Arts Center’s Concert Hall, the concert will mark Reiland’s farewell stage after three transformative years with the orchestra.

The evening opens with Brahms’ monumental Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77. Taking the stage will be Viktoria Mullova, winner of the Sibelius Competition in 1980 and the Tchaikovsky Competition in 1982. Mullova has built a career that bridges centuries and styles, moving seamlessly from baroque interpretations on period instruments to contemporary works by Pascal Dusapin and Thomas Larcher, and even into the realms of jazz and world music.

The second half of the program is devoted to Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” in Ravel’s iconic orchestration. Inspired by the memorial exhibition of his friend, painter and architect Viktor Hartmann, Mussorgsky originally conceived the suite for piano. Ravel’s orchestral version turns the work into a rich display of colors, textures and contrasts.

This concert also serves as a summation of Reiland’s artistic vision with the orchestra. During his tenure, he redefined the ensemble’s core through projects such as Haydn’s "The Creation" and Schumann’s symphonic cycle, expanded the French repertoire with Berlioz and Ravel, and illuminated contemporary voices through performances of Yun I-sang and young Korean composers including Chun Yie-eun, Rho Jae-bong and Cho Youn-je.

Reflecting on his farewell, Reiland said, “This concert is both a tribute to the past three years and a gesture of gratitude. The passion of Korean audiences and the dedication of the orchestra’s musicians have been a profound source of inspiration for me, and these experiences will remain invaluable throughout my career.”

Born in 1979, the Belgian conductor is recognized for his refined interpretations across repertoire. A protege of Nikolaus Harnoncourt, he is acclaimed for his Mozart, while also distinguished in French works by Berlioz and Ravel, German Romanticism and contemporary music. Beyond Seoul, he serves as music director of the Orchestre National de Metz in France and Lausanne Sinfonietta in Switzerland and maintains close ties with leading ensembles including the Munich Symphony, Berlin Konzerthaus Orchestra and Paris Chamber Orchestra. His collaborations span conductors such as Simon Rattle, Vladimir Jurowski and Roger Norrington. In 2023, Reiland was awarded the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Chevalier) for his contribution to culture.

Taking the baton from Reiland is Italian conductor Roberto Abbado, who will begin his three-year term in January 2026.

Founded in 1985 as the Korean Symphony Orchestra and restructured in 2022 as the Korean National Symphony Orchestra, the ensemble has long been a cornerstone of Korea’s classical music scene.