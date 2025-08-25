'XOXZ' is a new phrase created by Ive, which translates to 'I love you, good night. See you in my dreams'

Leaving their cute and kitschy style behind, Ive, a leading fourth-generation K-pop group, is ready to entertain music listeners with its fourth mini-album, "Ive Secret," releasing Monday evening.

The group's return to the music scene comes nearly six months after dropping its third EP, "Ive Empathy," in February.

As the name of the album suggests, "Ive Secret" is an album that focuses on the flow of emotions hidden behind a glamorous expression, showing each bandmate's chic and confident side.

Ive's new album features six songs: lead track "XOXZ," and B-side tracks "Wild Bird," "Dear, My Feelings," "Gotcha (Baddest Eros)," "Bbi Big (heartbeats)" and "Midnight Kiss."

The title of the lead track is a new phrase created by Ive that translates to "I love you, good night. See you in my dreams," according to agency Starship Entertainment. The track blends heavy bass, brass and drums to build tension, while deep-toned rap and vocals add a dreamy, captivating touch.

Wonyoung penned the lyrics with lyricist Seo Ji-eum, who also wrote the words to the group's mega-hit "Attitude," released in February. This time, the two teamed up to express Ive's mysterious identity dreamily and emotionally without needing to spell it out.

Like the lyrics, the music video of the song also shows a creative, surreal space that reflects the girl group's unique identity.

The album hit music platforms at 6 p.m., Monday.