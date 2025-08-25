The White House on Sunday announced a plan for President Donald Trump to have summit talks and a luncheon with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung this week, as Lee arrived in Washington on Sunday for the high-stakes meeting.

Trump plans to greet Lee at the White House at noon on Monday (Washington time) and start a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office 15 minutes later before joining a bilateral lunch at the Cabinet Room at 12:45 p.m., according to the White House.

The White House had not made a public announcement on the detailed summit plan, though it confirmed earlier that there will be a meeting between the two leaders.

Lee and Trump are expected to discuss security, trade and other key issues at a time when the Trump administration is pushing to "modernize" the alliance in the face of an increasingly assertive China. (Yonhap)