President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday met with Korean Americans ahead of his summit with US President Donald Trump, asking them to help Seoul advance the decades-old alliance with Washington.

Lee met with Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), the first Korean American elected to Congress, and other compatriots upon his arrival in Washington for his first summit with Trump on Monday, which is expected to discuss security, trade and other crucial issues between the two nations.

"I am embarking on an important journey to open a new path for the 72-year Korea-US alliance by bringing our strength together for all these changes," Lee said.

At the upcoming summit on Monday, Lee said he and Trump will seek ways to advance the bilateral alliance in response to a rapidly changing international order.

"What began as a military alliance has now developed beyond an economic alliance into a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance that encompasses technology," Lee said. (Yonhap)