President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has slightly rebounded after declining for two straight weeks, a survey showed Monday.

According to the Realmeter survey commissioned by a local news outlet, 51.4 percent gave a positive assessment of Lee's handling of state affairs, up 0.3 percentage point from the previous week. Lee's negative assessment also rose 0.4 percentage point to 44.9 percent.

Lee's approval rating had fallen to its lowest point in the previous poll since taking office in June amid controversies over his special pardons for political figures on Liberation Day and proposed tax code revisions on stock investment.

Realmeter cited Lee's diplomatic activities for the rebound, such as preparations for his summits with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, but noted the public's disappointment over his special pardons.

The survey was conducted on 2,512 adults from Monday to Friday last week and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,004 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose 5.9 percentage points to 45.8 percent.

Support for the main opposition People Power Party fell 1.2 percentage points to 35.5 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent. (Yonhap)