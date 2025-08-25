President Lee Jae Myung said Sunday he will raise a full range of issues on North Korea in his high-stakes summit with US President Donald Trump, emphasizing the need to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang at a time when the North has rebuffed Lee's peace overture.

Lee made the remarks aboard his flight from Tokyo to Washington for his first summit talks with Trump at the White House on Monday, after he recently unveiled a three-stage denuclearization plan for North Korea, which aims to persuade Pyongyang to freeze, reduce and eventually dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

Lee told reporters that he will "talk about everything I need without any restrictions" on North Korea in the summit with Trump.

"The issue of North Korea is very important to us, so whether it is a nuclear issue or North Korean issue, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are the most important things for the security of the Republic of Korea," Lee said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Speculation has surfaced that Trump could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if he visits South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in late October, reviving the reconciliatory mood from his first term, during which they held three summits.

Asked whether he would extend an invitation to Kim, Lee dismissed parallels with the conciliatory atmosphere of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, saying the situation is now "much worse," with heightened hostility and Pyongyang's expanded nuclear and missile capabilities.

"As the situation has worsened, the necessity for dialogue has grown even greater," he said, stressing the need to intensify efforts with neighboring nations. "If we leave things as they are and respond impulsively as in the past, the situation will become very difficult."

Lee also downplayed a recent statement by Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of the North Korean leader, who rejected his peace overture and labeled him "not a man who can change the course of history."

He said he was not angered by the remarks and reaffirmed his commitment to continue pursuing dialogue with Pyongyang for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

"Based on strong security and deterrence capabilities, we will pursue dialogue and communication (with North Korea) to minimize the risk of military confrontation, promote the economy and ease public concerns, which would serve the interests of the Republic of Korea," he said. (Yonhap)