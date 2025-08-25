North Korea on Monday criticized President Lee Jae Myung's recent summit with the Japanese prime minister, calling it a diplomatic show aimed at dispelling Washington's misunderstanding.

The North's Korean Central News Agency issued the criticism in a commentary by a North Korean individual, following Lee's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday.

During the summit, which came shortly before Lee's scheduled talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday (local time), the leaders underscored the importance of strengthening both their bilateral and trilateral cooperation with the United States for peace and stability.

The KCNA referred to Lee's meeting with Ishiba before Trump, saying it "seems to ignore the tradition of pro-US subservient diplomacy." It added that this stems from "the US distrust in the present (Republic of Korea) ruler and his worries as a servant of the US."

"It would be right to say that the recent ROK-Japan summit was a diplomatic show caused by the uneasiness of Seoul, which aims to remove the misunderstanding of Washington," the KCNA said.

The news agency also accused Lee of taking a "pro-Japanese attitude" to dispel the suspicion of "his master" and avoid any diplomatic disaster during his summit with Trump by underscoring Seoul-Tokyo ties, which it called "an axle" of the trilateral cooperation.

The KCNA claimed that Lee's desire to prove his "pro-Japanese creed" will "further worsen the security crisis in the region," adding that the recent Seoul-Tokyo summit revealed his "despicable confrontational nature."

It accused Lee of "using peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in the region as a bargaining chip" and of "acting as a scout for realizing the aggressive US-Japan-ROK triangular military cooperation."

"The DPRK will never remain a passive onlooker to the worrying situation being created by the US and its followers seeking hegemony," the KCNA warned. (Yonhap)