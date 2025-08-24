President Lee Jae Myung's special envoys to China left for Beijing on Sunday to deliver Lee's personal letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, a trip that coincides with Lee's visit to Washington for summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The delegation is led by former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, who is joined by ruling Democratic Party lawmakers Kim Tae-nyeon and Park Jeung, and Roh Jae-hun, son of former President Roh Tae-woo.

Before departing, former National Assembly Speaker Park told reporters that he would faithfully explain the Lee government's foreign policy, which is rooted in "practical diplomacy."

Regarding the president's letter, he said its core message is to strengthen the "strategic cooperative partnership" in a way that can "help the lives of the people of both countries."

He added the letter will also likely include a request for President Xi to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in South Korea's ancient city of Gyeongju in October.

The envoys are scheduled to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress, on Tuesday.

They will convey the Korean government's commitment to advancing the "strategic cooperative partnership" with China and discuss ways to expand cooperation in such areas as the economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges, according to the president's office.

The envoys' visit to China coincides with Lee's trip to Washington for summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)