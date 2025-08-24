The presidential office on Sunday welcomed the parliamentary passage of a labor bill broadening workers' rights, saying that the government will collect opinions from the labor and business sectors for its smooth implementation.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly passed the "yellow envelope bill," in a vote led by the ruling Democratic Party. The main opposition People Power Party boycotted the vote after a filibuster.

The passage drew mixed reactions from labor and business groups as the bill, a revision to the Labor Union Act, is primarily designed to guarantee the bargaining rights of indirectly employed subcontracted workers.

The presidential office said it "welcomes" the bill's passage, vowing to make efforts to enable it to be smoothly implemented.

"This is the first labor-related bill passed at the National Assembly since the Lee Jae Myung administration took office (in June)," a presidential official told reporters.

On business groups' concerns that the bill could severely harm Korean businesses, the official said the measure was revised in a way to minimize possible side effects unlike the yellow envelope bill vetoed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The bill will take effect six months after the date of its promulgation.

"We have a six-month preparation period. The government will continue to collect opinions from labor and business circles to enable its smooth implementation," the official added.