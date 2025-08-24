By Dmytro Ponomarenko, ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Korea

On August 24, Ukraine celebrates the 34th anniversary of its independence. Independence Day, the biggest national holiday in Ukraine, was established to honor an exceptional historical event — the adoption of the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine by the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of the Ukrainian SSR in 1991.

Freedom and dignity have always been fundamental values for Ukrainians. They inspired the struggle for independence. In the 20th century, the Ukrainian nation gained statehood several times. Therefore, it is correct to say that on August 24, 1991, Ukraine regained its independence. An important step towards restoring historical justice was the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine on July 16, 1990. At that time, the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian SSR supported the people’s aspiration to end political and economic dependence on Moscow and to build an independent country, revive national culture and historical memory.

The Act of Independence of August 24, 1991, was based on the Declaration of Sovereignty adopted on July 16, 1990. And the results of the All-Ukrainian referendum held on December 1, 1991, became the most convincing confirmation of the will of the people.

The emergence of a sovereign Ukraine played a decisive role in the collapse of the USSR and the final destruction of the imperial-style communist totalitarian system. This marked the beginning of a new stage of the development of a democratic, modern Ukrainian state.

Ukraine’s independence is a guarantee of the free development of the countries and peoples of Europe and the main obstacle to Russian imperialism, which is trying to absorb Ukraine politically, economically and spiritually. Today, in the face of Russian aggression, we continue to fight for our freedom and independence.

The collapse of the USSR in 1991 came as a shock to a part of the Russian elites and ordinary Russians who continued to dream of imperial greatness. Their dream today is to restore the empire. And without Ukraine, Russia cannot be the one. Therefore, the absorption of Ukraine, its material and human resources, is one of the key prerequisites for the unfolding of the Russian imperial project.

A free Ukrainian state, an active and responsible civil society, and powerful armed forces are the cornerstones that protect human rights and ensure a dignified future for all Ukrainians.

The restoration of Ukraine’s independence in 1991 led to the collapse of the Soviet Union, a prison of nations. Throughout more than three decades of its independence, Ukraine has remained, despite all the difficulties and hardships, an example of the viability of democratic institutions in the post-Soviet space. Today, Ukraine’s victory in the war with Russia will strengthen the democratic order in Europe and the world.

In 1991, Ukraine won the right to independence, but since then, it has had to defend and implement that independence in practice. After the proclamation of the historic Act, we have long resisted attempts to impose a new yoke on us under the guise of the CIS, Eurasian and Customs Unions; fought for the creation of our own army and navy; and defended our Ukrainian Crimea and Sevastopol.

Moscow has repeatedly tested the strength of our independence. When it became evident that “hybrid” methods of struggle were powerless, Putin dared to wage a full-scale war.

Independence is like air. You don’t notice it, but you can’t live without it. Russia has temporarily occupied up to 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, “cutting off oxygen” to its inhabitants.

The empire has brought its old practices of destroying Ukrainian identity to the occupied territories: scorched earth and looting, filtration and concentration camps, deprivation of property and deportations, murder and torture, Russification and de-Ukrainization, fake referendums, and cynical propaganda.

We must follow the path to independence to the end, completing what we have started in 1991. We must finally liberate all occupied territories and defeat the empire — the prison of nations.

An unconquered, independent Ukraine is a beacon of freedom, a new impetus for the European spirit of unity and solidarity.

The war with Russia is a test of the global order established after World War II to prevent aggression from redrawing borders by force. Ukraine’s fight is therefore not only for its own survival but also for the security of Europe and beyond. We deeply appreciate the solidarity shown by the international community, including the Republic of Korea.

Korea knows from its own history the value of independence and the pain of division. The people of the Republic of Korea understand that peace must be built on justice, not on the appeasement of the aggressor. Ukraine and the Republic of Korea are united by a shared experience of resilience in the face of adversity, and by a common belief in the power of democracy, innovation and international cooperation.

Over the past years, our partnership with the Republic of Korea has grown stronger. The Republic of Korea has provided humanitarian and financial aid, reconstruction assistance, and support for the Ukrainian people who suffer under Russian missile and drone attacks. Korean companies and institutions are also increasingly engaging with Ukraine’s recovery efforts, bringing expertise in technology, infrastructure and energy security. We are grateful for this solidarity, and we see vast potential for deepening cooperation in many areas of mutual interest, ranging from energy to digital innovation, from defense technologies to post-war restoration.

As Ukraine stands at the forefront of defending freedom, we draw strength from the knowledge that our friends, including the people of the Republic of Korea, stand with us. On this 34th Independence Day, we reaffirm our determination to prevail, to rebuild and to contribute to a safer and more just world.

The blue and yellow of Ukraine’s National flag symbolize peace and prosperity — the blue sky above golden wheat fields. That vision of peace remains our ultimate goal. We will keep on fighting for it until our independence is secure, our land is free and our children can live without fear. And we know that with the solidarity of partners like the Republic of Korea, this future will come.

Views expressed in this article are the writer's own. --Ed.