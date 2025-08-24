The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Sunday that the country’s first self-driving shuttle is scheduled to begin operating at Cheonggyecheon, a stream in central Seoul, as soon as late September.

According to the city government, two 11-seater shuttles will be in service, driving on a 4.8-kilometer circular route from Cheonggye Plaza -- near Gwanghwamun Station on Subway Line No. 5 -- to Cheonggye 5-ga, a street near one of Seoul’s iconic tourist destinations, Gwangjang Market.

The self-driving buses will be available on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But they will not operate on weekends and public holidays, when Cheongyecheon roads are designated as car-free.

Though the Seoul Metropolitan Government has yet to announce a specific date, the self-driving shuttle will initially be free of charge. Once it becomes a paid service, passengers will board the shuttles like other city buses.

The self-driving bus, which has no driver's seat or steering wheel, is equipped with U-shaped seats, a large screen displaying information and a wheelchair lift. A safety staff member will be on board but will not be involved in driving.

The city government explained that experts will conduct safety verification tests during the trial run, which started on Friday, ahead of official operations in September.

The city said the shuttles are an opportunity to experience the future of public transportation, adding that it hopes the self-driving buses will boost tourism around Cheonggyecheon and revitalize the local economy.

It said plans are in place to further enhance the technology, extending the service to nighttime operations and longer bus routes.