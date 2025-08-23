President Lee Jae Myung met with ethnic Koreans in Japan on Saturday, saying he won't forget their sacrifices and patriotism throughout the turbulent history of Korea.

Lee, who arrived in Tokyo earlier in the day for summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, made the remarks at a meeting with a group of ethnic Koreans in Japan, according to the presidential office.

According to historians, many ethnic Koreans in Japan suffered hardships during the Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.

"At every turn of our nation's turbulent history, marked by pain and struggle, there has been the dedication and sacrifice of our compatriots," Lee said.

"Our government will never forget your patriotism. We will remember it and make sure to repay it," he said.

Lee expressed sympathy for the hardships endured by Koreans in Japan during Japan's colonial rule and the subsequent division of Korea while recalling their contributions to the independence movement.

He also issued an apology on behalf of the South Korean government to ethnic Koreans in Japan who unjustly suffered as victims of fabricated espionage cases.

"As president of the Republic of Korea, I sincerely offer words of comfort to the victims of state violence and their families, and once again extend an official apology," he added, bowing his head.

In addition, Lee referred to the atrocities along the Arakawa River in Tokyo, saying the souls of victims who have yet to return to their homeland even a century later must never be forgotten. He was apparently alluding to the Kanto Massacre, in which Korean residents were killed in the aftermath of Japan's 1923 earthquake.

"I will do my utmost to build a strong nation, one where inhumane state violence never occurs again and where the government ensures the safe daily lives of its citizens," he said.

The president also expressed appreciation for Koreans in Japan who, despite hardships and adversity, preserved their national identity by passing down the Korean language and history to future generations.

He pointed to expanding trade and exchanges between the two nations, noting that about 12 million people travel between South Korea and Japan each year and that bilateral trade has grown from $220 million in 1965 to $77.2 billion in 2024.

"After many twists and turns, our relations are moving forward toward a new future," he said. (Yonhap)