All five members recommit to Hybe subsidiary as they launch fourth world tour in Seoul

Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, has renewed its exclusive contract with Big Hit Music, the agency announced Friday, signaling the group’s commitment to continue its journey with the Hybe subsidiary.

“All members of Tomorrow X Together -- Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai -- have signed renewed contracts with us,” Big Hit Music said via Hybe’s fan platform Weverse. “With this decision, the group has kept their promise to MOA (TXT’s fandom name) to ‘go longer and farther together.’

“We will provide full support so the members can continue a wide range of activities and share their music and performances with audiences worldwide,” the agency added.

The group also shared the news directly with fans at the opening night of their fourth world tour “Act: Tomorrow” held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Friday.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since before the concert began, thinking about how best to share our feelings with you,” member Soobin read a handwritten letter on stage. “To keep the promise we made to go longer and farther together, all five of us have renewed our contracts as Tomorrow X Together. Thank you for being with us from our debut until today and as we continue into our next tomorrow.”

The length of the new deal was not disclosed. In the K-pop industry, idol groups typically renegotiate contracts after seven years, often extending them for an additional three to five years.

TXT debuted in March 2019 with its first EP “The Dream Chapter: STAR.” In just four years, the group has grown into one of K-pop’s leading acts, recognized for its distinctive storytelling and polished performances.

In 2023, TXT’s fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” topped the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group’s first No. 1 in the US. Its latest release, the fourth full-length album “The Star Chapter: Together,” entered the same chart at No. 3 in July and has remained on the list for three consecutive weeks.

The act is set to hold a second Seoul concert on Saturday before embarking on the overseas leg of its tour, beginning Sept. 9 in San Jose, California. The itinerary includes stops in seven US cities and three cities in Japan.