South Korean construction giant GS Engineering & Construction has finalized plans to sell GS Inima Environment, its Spain-based water treatment subsidiary, as part of a broader business restructuring strategy.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, GS E&C announced that Global Water Solution, its wholly owned subsidiary that holds a 100 percent stake in GS Inima, had resolved at a board meeting the previous day to divest the entire stake.

The transaction is expected to be completed by February 2027, with the estimated deal valued at 1.67 trillion won ($1.2 billion).

The company framed the decision as a strategic step to streamline its portfolio and focus on core operations, yet withheld details on the buyer and deal structure.

GS E&C acquired GS Inima in 2012, and the subsidiary has since played a central role in the firm’s overseas expansion, particularly in the Middle East desalination sector. Among its major contracts is a 920 billion won seawater desalination plant project in the United Arab Emirates in 2023.

Industry sources indicate that the prospective acquirer is likely a Middle Eastern energy company, amid growing global interest in water infrastructure assets.