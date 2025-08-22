The King Sejong Institute Foundation announced Friday that it is dispatching 94 Korean university and graduate students to 49 Sejong Institutes in 33 countries as Korean-language teacher trainees and cultural interns.

Of the group, 44 will serve as prospective Korean language instructors and 50 as cultural interns, taking on educational roles for the next generation of learners eager to study Korean abroad.

Selected through recommendations from universities and screening processes, the participants completed predeparture training in July, covering safety, health and other essential information.

Beginning this week, the teacher trainees and interns will be posted at Sejong Institutes worldwide for one to three months, engaging with overseas students interested in Korean language and culture and promoting Korea internationally.

Prospective teachers will hone their professional skills and explore career paths through class observations, mock lessons and participation in local cultural events.

Cultural interns will gain hands-on experience by designing and leading cultural programs aligned with their areas of expertise, including K-pop, Korean cuisine and traditional crafts.

“This overseas program allows prospective teachers and cultural interns to develop professional skills while giving Sejong Institute learners the opportunity to interact with Korean university students and experience Korean language and culture in a new way,” said KSIF Secretary-General Choi Hyun-Seung.