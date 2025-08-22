Nmixx teamed up with Brazilian musician Pabllo Vittar to release the single “Mexe” on Friday, according to label JYP Entertainment.

The group of six recorded the track together with Vittar, who is the first drag queen to win an award at MTV’s European Music Awards. The two acts have been giving each other shout-outs, and blended K-pop elements with Brazilian punk in a tune complete with Latin-inspired choreography.

“We feel like we have come closer to our goal, creating music that mixes freely with the whole world,” said the group members, adding that Vittar’s free and bustling energy hyped up the experience.

Last month, Nmixx greeted fans at its first fan meeting, and on Nov. 29-30 will hold its first-ever stand-alone concert in Seoul.