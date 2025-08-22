Kwon Eunbi will fly to Macao in October for her first solo show in the city, her agency Woollim Entertainment announced on Thursday.

The concert has been set for Oct. 25, adding another stop to her concert series “The Red,” which will start in Seoul this weekend, marking her first stand-alone concert in almost two years. Kwon will also perform her first solo gig in Taiwan on Sept. 20 in Taipei.

The Macao show will be the first for fans there since she held a fan meetup about two and a half years ago.

Kwon took to the stage in Taipei last week at Taipei Dome to perform after a baseball game to the delight of her fans. Last month, she canceled her opening performance for Waterbomb Busan 2025 at the last minute, citing health reasons.