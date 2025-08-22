South Korean broadcaster MBC has pulled a teaser for its upcoming drama “To the Moon” just a day after its release, following criticism over cultural insensitivity and concerns that it could be seen as mocking Middle Eastern culture.

The teaser, released Wednesday, showed three female members of the show's cast -- Lee Sun-bin, Ra Mi-ran and Jo A-ram -- wearing Middle Eastern-style clothing and dancing in a comical manner.

Some international viewers expressed discomfort and said the video was culturally insensitive and that it ridiculed Middle Eastern traditions.

In a statement Thursday, MBC explained that the scene was meant as a parody of a popular ice cream advertisement from the 1980s and 1990s, and added that the concept was selected because the new TV series is set in a confectionery company.

The teaser specifically drew on a commercial for Lotte’s Screw Bar popsicle, which similarly featured three women in Middle Eastern-inspired costumes dancing playfully.

The broadcaster acknowledged, however, that it had not fully considered how such imagery might be received, particularly by audiences in the Middle East.

“The video has been removed from all channels, and we will be more cautious in the future to avoid causing discomfort,” the company said.

“To the Moon” tells the story of three women struggling with low wages who turn to cryptocurrency investments. The series is slated to premiere Sept. 19.