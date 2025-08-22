South Korea has suspended imports of poultry and related products from Argentina following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the South American country, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

The suspension applies to shipments loaded on or after Sunday, when the outbreak occurred in Argentina, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Argentine poultry products shipped after Aug. 3 will also undergo mandatory testing for highly pathogenic AI when they arrive in South Korea, the ministry added.

"Argentine products accounted for only 0.2 percent of South Korea's poultry imports last year, so the impact on local supply will be limited," a ministry official said.

Argentina confirmed the H5 strain of highly pathogenic AI at a farm in Buenos Aires Province on Sunday, marking the first outbreak since South Korea approved imports of Argentine poultry in December. (Yonhap)