Korea’s second-largest carmaker Kia said Thursday it signed a partnership with startup Autonomous A2Z for the production of Level 4 autonomous vehicles, which are one step below full automation.

Under the deal, Kia will supply Autonomous A2Z with the PV5, the automaker's first model based on the Platform Beyond Vehicle system, or PBV, which went into mass production at its Hwaseong plant in July. A2Z will convert them into Level 4 self-driving cars that can operate without human intervention within designated areas.

Kia's PBV is a modular vehicle platform that can be customized for specific purposes or business needs.

A2Z will leverage its expertise in operating 55 autonomous vehicles -- the largest fleet in Korea -- and its autonomous driving technology, which ranks 11th globally, according to US market intelligence firm Guidehouse.

A2Z's autonomous vehicles based on the PV5 will make their debut at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.

ROii, an autonomous vehicle developed by A2Z that does not have a driver's seat, is also scheduled to operate during this summit.

"The partnership with Autonomous A2Z shows how PBVs can connect with external ecosystems to create new value," said Kim Sang-dae, head of the PBV Business Division at Kia.

"We will expand jointly into global markets such as Singapore, the UAE and Japan, and continue to collaborate on subsequent PBV models," said Han Ji-hyeong, co-founder and CEO at Autonomous A2Z.