South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, DC., on Thursday, a source said, as Seoul officials are making last-minute agenda coordination efforts days ahead of the upcoming summit between Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump.

Yeo arrived in Washington on Wednesday, less than a month after his last trip to the US capital, as Lee and Trump are set to hold their first in-person summit at the White House on Monday since Lee took office in June.

The two sides appeared to have fine-tuned details over the trade and investment agenda for the summit.

Late last month, Seoul and Washington reached a framework trade agreement, which needed to be fleshed out through further bilateral trade consultations.

Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan is also set to arrive in Washington on Friday. Kim plans to have talks with top officials of the Trump administration, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Yeo and Kim are part of an advance team tasked with on-the-ground preparations ahead of Monday's summit.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is also set to arrive in Washington this week on his earlier-than-expected trip that raised speculation that there could be some issues that require the top diplomat's engagement. (Yonhap)