Newly debuted singer-songwriter releases debut EP 'Pink, then grey,' blending personal storytelling with soulful R&B sounds

Rising R&B singer-songwriter Min Jiwoon is set to release her first EP, “Pink, then grey,” on Friday, marking a bold entry as SM Entertainment’s inaugural artist under its new contemporary R&B label, Krucialize.

The six-track album showcases Min’s delicate exploration of love’s many shades, anchored by double lead tracks, “Scared of Love” and “byebye.” From the gentle acoustic guitar and rich bass of “Scared of Love” to the contemporary R&B beats of “byebye,” the album traces a narrative arc from the pink-tinted beginnings of romance to the greys of heartbreak, reflecting emotional growth along the way.

“Before debut, I often posted covers and original songs on my personal social media,” said Min, describing the journey that led her to her current agency, at her debut showcase in Seoul, Thursday.

“Krucialize noticed my music and requested a meeting. At first, I was surprised, but after hearing its vision, I wanted to be the first artist to represent the label. I’m excited to expand SM’s music with R&B and work on music that I truly love.”

Min emphasized the collaborative shift since joining the label.

“Before debut, I worked alone in my room,” she said. “Now, I have a great team to consult when I’m stuck. My inspiration comes from life experiences, conversations with friends and even videos online.”

Asked about future collaborations within SM Entertainment, she mentioned her admiration for NCT’s Mark.

“I saw him directing and producing his own album. As a singer-songwriter, I’d love to collaborate with artists like him,” she said.

Min’s sound has drawn comparisons to established singer-songwriters like Kwon Jin-ah and Baek Yerin, but she believes her distinct vocal tone sets her apart.

“My tone is unique — not extremely low or high, just my own. My musical taste shapes my style, and I hope to continue creating music that reflects that,” she said.

She also highlighted her long-time influences, including Ariana Grande and Rihanna, noting her aspiration to channel the charisma of iconic divas while crafting her own artistry.

For live performance, Min expressed excitement about opportunities beyond the SMTown Live concert in January.

“My debut showcase and SM Town concert are dreams come true. I also want to perform at festivals and share stages with amazing artists through platforms like One Universe and HipHopPlayer,” she said.

Reflecting on her debut EP, Min acknowledged both the challenges and the thrill of being the label’s first artist.

“There’s a sense of responsibility and pressure to prepare well for every stage,” she said. “But I’m grateful for this opportunity and want to enjoy every moment.”