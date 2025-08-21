MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS), a world leader in manufacturing peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies, will showcase its sustainability benefits for users of the new Bredel CIP pump and Certa process pumps at Anuga FoodTec India (Booth No. G107 Hall 3).

With more than 60 years of technical expertise, WMFTS offers a comprehensive portfolio of peristaltic and sinusoidal pumps for applications across the food and beverage industry by delivering hygienic, accurate, and low-maintenance fluid handling. The new Bredel CIP pump is a significant product development in hygienic fluid handling, particularly sanitary processes that require optimal efficiency and regular clean-in-place (CIP). WMFTS has designed the CIP pump with a new rotor to enable companies to achieve the CIP cleaning velocity requirements of > 2m per second.

Jacky Chan, Divisional Director, APAC shared the vision. "We are always at the forefront of technology in meeting the needs of food and beverage sector. Automatic retractable shoes for cleaning the pump element inside are specifically designed for CIP processes to allow the pump and rest of the system downstream to be cleaned at the correct fluid velocity. By retracting the shoes during cleaning, hose compressions at high temperatures are eliminated, thereby extending hose life and reducing costs of replacement hoses."

The new CIP pump is available in sizes 20 (600 L/h), 25 (1800 L/h) and 32 (3200 L/h). Existing customers can easily upgrade their pump rotor to the CIP variant in-situ with clear instructions, without removing the pump from the process line and experience downtime.

Jose Longo, Head of Process Industries, APAC, WMFTS explained further: "The Bredel CIP pump is the perfect choice for reliable, accurate and gentle pumping. It can easily handle delicate ingredients such as yeast, additives and abrasive filtration agents that cause significant wear in other pump technologies. This hygienic and efficient pump is suitable for food and beverage companies, including brewing applications and handling products like fruit puree."

Based on the Statista estimate, the total revenue in the food and beverage market in India is projected to reach US$15.83m in 2022. Total revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2029) of 9.68%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$38.73m by 2029.

In line with the global trends toward sustainability and consumer health consciousness, Faith Tang, Head of APAC Marketing, explained how the innovative features of new Bredel CIP pumps could optimise process efficiency with minimal downtime.

She said: "The new Bredel CIP pump is designed with sustainability in mind to save energy for energy efficiency, conserve water and reduce waste. For example, a brewery operating 24/7 with four one-hour cleaning cycles a day can now reverse the CIP pump to retract the shoes and turn off the pump during the cleaning process. This saves the brewery four hours of power for a pump that runs during the CIP cycle and therefore reducing energy consumption by 16% or 1,460 hours annually."

The team who are present at the booth are Srinivas Yadav, Sector leader, Process Industries; Rakesh Ravi, Sector Manager, F&B; Nagesh Bhojane, Deputy Manager, Engineering Service; Vishal Khaire, Sector Manager, Industrial & Mining; and Faith Tang, Head of APAC Marketing. Faith Tang is holding a media briefing to the media at the booth on Aug 21 to explain about the sustainability benefits of Bredel CIP.

Visit WMFTS at stand G107 at Anuga FoodTec India 2025 to learn more about its innovative fluid management solutions for food and beverage applications. Any further enquiries please contact WMFTS India team at info.in@wmfts.com and +91 20671 15600.