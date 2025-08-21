Jailed former first lady Kim Keon Hee again exercised her right to remain silent during questioning by a special counsel team Thursday in her third session since her arrest last week, sources said.

Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, arrived at special counsel Min Joong-ki's office in central Seoul in a prison van earlier in the day to be questioned over corruption and bribery allegations.

A Seoul court issued a warrant for her arrest last Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.

During the latest session, Kim reportedly exercised her right to remain silent to most of the team's questions as she had done so in the last two sessions on Monday and last Thursday.

The team was expected to question Kim about the allegations of receiving gifts from the church through the shaman, identified as Jeon Seong-bae, in 2022.

Jeon has been accused of giving Kim a diamond necklace and Chanel bags on behalf of the church between April and August 2022. Jeon allegedly delivered requests for business favors from the church along with the luxury gifts.

While admitting to having received such requests from the church, Jeon has denied delivering the gifts to Kim.

In her previous session Monday, Kim was questioned mainly on charges of interfering in candidate nominations and about her alleged involvement in the stock manipulation case.

Kim exercised her right to remain silent for most of the questions.

Meanwhile, Jeon is currently awaiting a court decision on his potential arrest after he waived his right to attend a hearing to review the warrant request earlier in the day.

The team also called in Lee Jong-ho, a close associate of Kim, for questioning earlier in the day regarding the stock manipulation case involving Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea, from 2009 to 2012.

Separately, Min's team said it would consider taking legal action after Yoon's lawyers filed a complaint accusing the team of assault in its attempt to forcibly bring in the jailed former president for questioning on Aug. 7.

The team tried to execute a detention warrant that day to interrogate Yoon but failed after he resisted the attempt and refused to leave his cell. It marked the team's second attempt after another botched execution on Aug. 1.

Assistant special counsel Park Sang-jin criticized the complaint as being aimed at hindering the investigation, defending the team's attempt as a "lawful" execution of the warrant. (Yonhap)