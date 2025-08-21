LX International said Thursday it has completed rehabilitation work at the Rapu-rapu copper mine in the Philippines and received official certification from the Philippine government, becoming the first South Korean company to be formally recognized for overseas mine restoration.

The company said it was granted a certificate of final relinquishment by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau under the Philippines' Department of Environment and Natural Resources, verifying its compliance with plans for mine closure and final rehabilitation.

“The outcome was made possible through cooperation among the company, local communities and government agencies,” an LX official said.

This marks the first time since the Philippines amended its Mining Act in 1995 to mandate mine rehabilitation that a Korean company has achieved such a certification abroad.

LX International acquired the Rapu-rapu mine in 2008, producing copper and zinc until 2018, when it began restoration work. The company said the rehabilitation project included soil and water recovery, ecosystem restoration and community development efforts such as infrastructure improvements, building a local elementary school and funding scholarships for residents.

A signing ceremony was held in Manila on Wednesday, attended by MGB Director Michael Cabalda and other Philippines officials.

“We thank LX International for its responsible rehabilitation work, which sets a model for sustainable development and community partnership,” Cabalda said in a statement.

The company said it plans to expand its overseas resource portfolio, including further investment in nickel and copper assets. In 2024, it acquired the AKP nickel mine in Indonesia and is pursuing additional nickel assets, while also considering new copper projects in the Philippines.

LX International opened a Manila office earlier this year.