NAMHAE, South Gyeongsang Province -- Tucked away on the southern tip of South Gyeongsang Province, Namhae takes more than four hours to reach by car from Seoul, but what awaits is more than worth the journey. This quiet coastal gem offers an escape from the bustling crowds of mainstream tourist spots and invites travelers to bask in emerald-blue waters, savor local delicacies, and unwind at a slower, more meaningful pace.

First stop: Namhae’s signature dish, myeolchi ssambap

After the long drive, refuel with Namhae’s most iconic meal: myeolchi ssambap (anchovy wrap rice). This local specialty is so beloved that there’s even a dedicated “Myeolchi Ssambap Street.” The dish consists of anchovies, tofu and vegetables simmered in a rich, red sauce, all wrapped in fresh lettuce leaves -- the "ssam" wrap that gives the dish its name.

One of the most famous places to try it is Jaedoo Restaurant, known for its long lines and loyal fans. It even made an appearance on the popular Korean food show “Huh Young Man's Food Travel” hosted by the legendary food critic Huh. Jaedoo Restaurant's take on myeolchi ssambap encourages diners to mix rice directly into the broth for maximum flavor. Meals here are generously portioned with numerous side dishes, and the attentive owner makes sure nothing runs out. The warmth and generosity of the service make the dining experience all the more satisfying.

Soak in the sea

Once full and recharged, head south to one of Namhae’s coastal treasures — Seolli Beach, located in a small fishing village just beyond Songjeong Beach in Mijo-myeon. With its soft, white sand and warm climate, Seolli is ideal for both relaxation and exploration.

For the adventurous, a kayak and snorkeling tour is a must. For 35,000 won per person, you can hop into a kayak and paddle to Sado Island, just off the coast. Once there, you’ll have the chance to snorkel in deep, crystal-clear waters under the guidance of lifeguards patrolling the area on jet skis. It’s a unique opportunity to observe vibrant marine life — including massive jellyfish during the summer months. After the tour, return to shore and make use of the public shower facilities nearby for just 2,000 won to freshen up before moving on.

Step back in time

No trip to Namhae is complete without a visit to Daraengi Village, a place where history and ingenuity meet the sea. Perched on a steep hillside, the village is known for its terraced rice paddies that cascade down toward the ocean. These stepped fields were carved out long ago by farmers seeking to make the most of every inch of land, and today they create a landscape that is both culturally rich and visually stunning.

Scattered throughout the village are quaint hiking trails and lookout points, taking roughly an hour to explore fully. Along the way, you’ll find cozy cafes that boast sweeping sea-and-field views. One standout is Cafe Tol, with its beautiful garden full of colorful blooms, fairy-tale vibes and signature offerings like rice-based castella cakes and refreshing drinks made from Namhae’s famous yuja, a citrus fruit.

Picture-perfect paradise

Just a short drive away is Seomi Garden, a European-style botanical garden perched above the sea. This well-manicured oasis feels like stepping into a Monet painting, blending elements of traditional stone walls, ponds and native grasses with carefully arranged herbaceous borders and themed gardens. Built using the elevation of former rice terraces, the space is divided into nine distinct gardens — each offering a different mood and view.

Admission is 5,000 won for adults, 4,000 for seniors, 3,000 for teens and soldiers, and 2,000 for children. Pets are welcome, making it an ideal spot for travelers with furry companions. Whether you're snapping photos for Instagram or simply strolling through the dreamy scenery, Seomi Garden delivers peace and visual delight in equal measure.

Souvenirs with heart

To take a piece of Namhae home with you, stop by Choroc Store, a charming souvenir shop where the owner designs all the illustrations by hand. You’ll find magnets, badges, stationery and handkerchiefs adorned with whimsical artwork featuring Namhae landmarks. Every purchase comes with a free illustrated postcard — a thoughtful touch that reflects the spirit of the region.

If you’re looking for something even more unique and tasty, head to Baraeon, a boutique shop that offers not only locally made trinkets but also specialty foods like anchovy fish sauce, yuja syrup and handmade fish cakes. These items make perfect gifts or delicious reminders of your trip once you’re back home.

Namhae is more than just another beach destination. It's a place where time slows down, meals are shared with warmth, and the natural beauty of the land and sea come together in perfect harmony. Whether you're paddling across turquoise waters, savoring a steaming bite of myeolchi ssambap, or watching the sunset over terraced rice fields, Namhae invites you to breathe a little deeper and live a little slower, even if just for a weekend.