Hanwha Asset Management has hired two senior executives to spearhead its expansion into global real estate and infrastructure platforms, stepping up its play in alternative investments.

The Seoul-based firm appointed Song Yong-wan, formerly head of the global investment team at Samsung SRA Asset Management, and Park Dong-hyuk, director of alternative investments at Keppel Investment & Management, as executive directors, according to industry sources on Thursday. As joint group heads, they will oversee real estate and infrastructure deals, respectively, in a new platform investment group.

Song previously worked on real estate investments at Blackstone, Singapore's GIC and ESR Kendall Square, before joining Samsung SRA in 2022. He has managed deals across nine regions worldwide, spanning European logistics warehouses, commercial buildings and Japanese residential properties, and is recognized for his global network and deal-making track record.

Park most recently ran alternative investments at Keppel, a Temasek-backed private equity firm with about $65 billion under management. He earlier worked in M&A advisory at KB Securities and led the infrastructure finance team at KB Kookmin Bank. At Keppel, he oversaw platform bets in data centers, renewables, waste management and senior housing, and is regarded for his skill in handling complex stakeholder negotiations.

The hires highlight Hanwha’s pivot from project-based property and infrastructure deals to scalable platform strategies. Since 2017, the firm has been building on its global alternatives arm, with 22.5 trillion won ($16 billion) in such assets under management as of July. The platform investment group is anticipated to deepen Hanwha Asset's expertise in the field, while boosting competitiveness and supporting overseas expansion.

“We set up the group to move into higher value-added areas of alternatives and brought in global experts to lead it,” a company spokesperson said. “We will keep seeking top talents to strengthen competitiveness and reinforce our position in global markets.”