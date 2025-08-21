BoyNextDoor claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking with “Boylife,” its second physical single released in Japan.

The new set, which dropped Monday, landed atop the Japan iTunes Top Albums Chart, as did the main track “Countdown” on its Top Songs Chart. Taesan co-authored the lyrics and melody of the upbeat love song.

The band of six is set to hold a showcase Thursday in Tokyo to mark the single's release.

BoyNextDoor is returning to the city close to two months after its three-show encore gig for the “Knock On Vol. 1” tour, which took the band to six cities in the country. All 12 shows of its first Japanese tour sold out.