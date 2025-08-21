Jungkook of BTS hit 2.5 billion streams on Spotify with his solo single “Seven (feat. Latto),” label Big Hit Music announced, citing the platform.

This is the first time a single by a K-pop singer has achieved the feat. The 2023 hit also surpassed 1 billion plays on Spotify in the shortest time in the platform's history, at 108 days.

The dance pop tune debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100, Global 200 and Global excl. US, and is still on both global charts. It spent consecutive 15 weeks on the main songs chart.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to launch the “BTS Movie Weeks” project, which will screen four of its best concert films in about 2,000 cinemas in over 65 countries, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 5.