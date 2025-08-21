OSINY, Poland (Reuters) -- A Russian drone crashed in a field in eastern Poland, according to early findings, Polish officials said on Wednesday, in an incident the nation's defense minister described as a provocation.

The drone hit and scorched a cornfield in the village of Osiny in the eastern Lublin province overnight, just over 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and around 90 km from Belarus.

Poland has been on high alert for objects entering its airspace since a stray Ukrainian missile struck a southern Polish village in 2022, killing two people.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pawel Wronski told Reuters that the findings so far and some experts have suggested a Russian version of the Shahed drone developed by Iran was involved in the latest incident.

Gen. Dariusz Malinowski said the drone appeared to be a decoy which was designed to self-destruct. He said it had a Chinese engine.

Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who also serves as defense minister, said the incident bore similarities to cases in which Russian drones flew into Lithuania and Romania, and could be linked to efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

"Once again, we are dealing with a provocation by the Russian Federation, with a Russian drone. We are dealing with it in a crucial moment, when discussions about peace (in Ukraine) are underway," he told journalists.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on X his ministry would issue a protest against the airspace violation but did not name the perpetrator.

"Another violation of our airspace from the East confirms that Poland's most important mission toward NATO is the defense of our own territory." The Russian Embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

US President Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a group of European allies in the White House on Monday, following his meeting on Friday in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The blast shattered windows in several homes, but nobody was injured, national news agency PAP reported.

Police said they found burnt metal and plastic debris at the site and that corn had been burnt in an area of 8-10 meter diameter around the spot where the object fell.

"I was sitting in my room at night, around midnight, maybe, and I heard something just bang," local resident Pawel Sudowski told local news website Lukow.tv. "It exploded so loudly that the whole house simply shook."

Air raid sirens rang out for about an hour over the border in Ukraine's Volyn and Lviv regions from around midnight, according to messages from its military posted on Telegram.

There were no reports of air attacks in those regions, their governors said.