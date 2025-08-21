A pop-up store for The Boyz opened in Seoul and will run until Sept. 10, according to agency One Hundred on Thursday.

Titled “Lucky Little Things,” the pop-up is themed after a walk down memory lane, focusing on the good luck charms the bandmates might have had.

A range of exclusive merchandise — including T-shirts, scrunchies and gym sacks, as well as key rings, stickers and badges — will be available for purchase. Visitors can also try photo booths and play games.

Meanwhile, the eight members will perform in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday as part of their international tour, “The Blaze.”

They are also promoting their tenth EP, “A;effect,” which came out in July. They came in first place on a television music chart show with the main track “Stylish” earlier in August, though they could not appear on the broadcast as it coincided with their live show in Seoul.